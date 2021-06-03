K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$45.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$41.60 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.13 million and a P/E ratio of 50.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0904785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

