Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1109851 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.