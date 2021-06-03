Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €675.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €746.80 ($878.59) on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €661.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.