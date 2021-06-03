Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $51.48

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.48, but opened at $48.92. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,169 shares of company stock worth $4,926,600. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

