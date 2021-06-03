Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,683 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.