Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,258 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

