Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

HACK stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

