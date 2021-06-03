Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $117.35 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

