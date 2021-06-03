Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 34.11% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29.

