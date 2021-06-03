Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,291 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 3.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

