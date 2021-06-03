Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,719 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

