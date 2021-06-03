Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

