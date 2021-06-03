Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $356.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

