Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 810 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,733. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $141.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

