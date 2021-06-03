Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.04% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $330,434. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

