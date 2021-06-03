Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.