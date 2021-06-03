KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

