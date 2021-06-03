Keystone Financial Group Acquires 89,501 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,501 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 244,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

