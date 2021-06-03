Keystone Financial Group Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

