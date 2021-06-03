Keystone Financial Group Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

