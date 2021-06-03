Keystone Financial Group Grows Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 206,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.