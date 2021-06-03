Keystone Financial Group Has $1.74 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.81. 34,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,996. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.61. The company has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

