Keystone Financial Group Sells 290 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.