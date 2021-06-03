Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.07% of Kforce worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $7,303,082 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.