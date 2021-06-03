Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.54

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,082 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

