Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 86,399 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $22.38.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $545.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

