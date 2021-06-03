Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Critical Analysis

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 9.11 $1.00 billion $1.17 19.01 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimco Realty and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 6 10 0 2.53 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.56%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.