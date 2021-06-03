Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Up 0.2%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €88.06 ($103.60) and last traded at €87.42 ($102.85). Approximately 106,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €87.24 ($102.64).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($98.04).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.26.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

