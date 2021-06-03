Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $27.75.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

