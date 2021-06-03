KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.73

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

