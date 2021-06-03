Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 3664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.