Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

KLPEF opened at $29.50 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

