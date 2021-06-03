Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on KNRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

