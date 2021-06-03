Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,835,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 8,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

KKPNF opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

