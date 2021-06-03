Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 463,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

