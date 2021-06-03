Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $88.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.
NYSE KFY opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.