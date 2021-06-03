Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $88.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE KFY opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.