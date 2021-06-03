KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 5552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

KT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get KT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). KT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.