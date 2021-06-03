KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.74

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 5552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
KT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
