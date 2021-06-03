Kyle P. West Purchases 1,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,390.00.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $72,792,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

