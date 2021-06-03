L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $43.00 at CIBC

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperformer” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2,211.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in L Brands by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

