Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.07.
TSE LIF opened at C$45.71 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
