Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.07.

TSE LIF opened at C$45.71 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

