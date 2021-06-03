Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $940.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.19 million and the lowest is $923.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 632,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

