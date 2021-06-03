Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,430. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29.

