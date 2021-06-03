Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,879. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

