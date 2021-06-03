Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Shares of LE traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,406. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22.

LE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Insiders sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

