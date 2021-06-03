Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.
LE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 2.55.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.
