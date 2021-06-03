Lannett Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 640% compared to the typical volume of 1,031 call options.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

