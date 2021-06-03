Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,730. The company has a market cap of $121.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

