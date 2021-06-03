Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.