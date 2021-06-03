Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.35. 186,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

