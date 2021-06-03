Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $107.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.13 million and the highest is $108.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $549.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

